Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $26.60 Million Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,900 shares during the period. IPG Photonics makes up approximately 1.3% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.56% of IPG Photonics worth $26,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,186,000 after buying an additional 933,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,861,000 after purchasing an additional 415,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

IPGP stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,693. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $176.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.26.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $478,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,419,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,907,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

