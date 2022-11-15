Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $45.45 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,400 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.3% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $45,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 852.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.02. 245,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,244,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.41. The company has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

