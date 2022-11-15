Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.

MLM stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $354.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,827. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.37 and its 200 day moving average is $332.99. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

