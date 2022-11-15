Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 537,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 537,000 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,224,968. The company has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

