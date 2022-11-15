SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE STEW opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. SRH Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28.

Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEW. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Further Reading

