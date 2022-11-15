Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$80.00 at Scotiabank

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.50.

STN opened at C$67.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.72. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$53.12 and a 52-week high of C$73.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

