State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned about 0.18% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $45,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $59,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,458 shares of company stock worth $11,496,880 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD traded down $26.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,416.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,216.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1,233.69. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

