State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned about 0.52% of Amgen worth $676,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 849,018 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 14.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,858,000 after buying an additional 344,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,006. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.79 and a 200 day moving average of $246.25. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.73.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.