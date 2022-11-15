State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $111,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 145.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 37,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $172.29 per share, for a total transaction of $6,418,663.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,270,025.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 125,894 shares of company stock worth $21,774,504 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.84. The company had a trading volume of 42,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,972. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.02. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.