State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,535,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,661 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned about 0.46% of Duke Energy worth $379,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.60. The stock had a trading volume of 184,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,034. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

