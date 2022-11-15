State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,415,908,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,022,000 after buying an additional 85,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after buying an additional 222,718 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 36.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.12.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

