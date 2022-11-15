Status Price Tops $0.0218 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. Status has a market capitalization of $75.75 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,910.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009956 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00039448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00042797 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021665 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00243190 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02110089 USD and is up 10.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $10,982,967.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.