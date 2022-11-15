Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $159,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 652.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ABNB opened at $105.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $1,234,124.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,392 shares of company stock worth $67,628,252 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

