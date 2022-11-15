Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $411,000 Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,830 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

