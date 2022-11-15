Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 15th (AADI, AAON, ACVA, AEL, AIP, AKAM, AKYA, ALIT, ALL, ALTO)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 15th:

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) had its target price trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $47.00.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) had its target price raised by DA Davidson to $75.00.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim to $15.00.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $38.00.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $12.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $105.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird to $90.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson to $100.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $93.00.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research to $18.00.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $13.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $145.00.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright to $10.00.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $6.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $300.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $215.00.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. to $12.00.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €119.00 ($122.68) to €126.00 ($129.90). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC to $1.00.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. to $5.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to $81.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €650.00 ($670.10) to €700.00 ($721.65). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. to $8.00.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum to $10.00.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $4.00.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $3.50.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $10.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its target price reduced by HSBC Holdings plc to $158.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird to $170.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target boosted by Mizuho to $80.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC to $55.00.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) had its target price cut by Guggenheim to $1.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim to $102.00.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim to $210.00.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI to $55.00.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $5.00.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $9.00.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $7.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. to $16.00.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $14.00.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $8.50.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $4.00.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners to $2.50.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $5.00.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC to $30.00.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $4.00.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $25.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research to $19.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $11.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $85.00.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $6.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities to $33.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $42.00.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group to $7.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $270.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €65.00 ($67.01) to €54.00 ($55.67). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $36.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $89.00.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $3.15.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC to $8.00.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $9.00.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum to $8.00.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird to $9.00.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $9.00.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research to $19.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $75.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $91.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research to $90.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. to $68.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley to $27.00.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $5.00.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $2.00.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $4.00.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $85.00.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC to $100.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price reduced by Compass Point to $11.00.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,175 ($13.81) to GBX 950 ($11.16).

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $6.00.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research to $6.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC to $25.00.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $25.00.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum to $2.50.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $1.70.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $6.00.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $2.50.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $4.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. to $22.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to $122.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by MKM Partners to $170.00.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $17.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $80.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target reduced by Moffett Nathanson to $60.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC to $50.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $48.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC to $136.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $125.00.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $8.00.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities to $4.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $12.40.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $30.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $17.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum to $30.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target cut by Northland Securities to $23.00.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $5.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($41.24) to €42.00 ($43.30). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc to $55.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. to $43.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price target cut by BTIG Research to $22.00.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $39.00.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group to $3.00.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $200.00.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim to $19.00.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $3.00.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research to $17.00.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $10.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC to $49.00.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) had its price target cut by BTIG Research to $7.00.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $15.00.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price cut by Compass Point to $15.00.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. to $130.00.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. to $75.00.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $36.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC to $83.00.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research to $13.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC to $44.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $60.00.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $11.00.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $2.00.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) had its target price reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $30.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC to $26.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $21.00.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to €29.00 ($29.90).

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $198.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $170.00.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $5.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its price target reduced by Noble Financial to $18.00.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $21.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. to $95.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $80.00.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $30.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $85.00.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) had its price target raised by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $4.00.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $12.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target trimmed by Atlantic Securities to $14.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets to $11.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $20.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson to $48.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. to $14.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI to $11.00.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. to $170.00.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $3.00.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI to $166.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research to $42.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $61.00.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $9.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $105.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim to $77.00.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €40.00 ($41.24) to €38.00 ($39.18). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $9.00.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners to $9.50.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research to $9.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $18.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $58.00.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $17.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird to $75.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. to $63.00.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI to $74.00.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $27.00.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $1.00.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($48.45) to €50.00 ($51.55). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird to $46.00.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. to $2.80.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $6.00.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to $42.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $45.00.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $22.00.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird to $8.00.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $2.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. to $79.00.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $35.00.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $9.00.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC to $68.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price cut by Compass Point to $25.00.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $5.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $121.00.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $29.00.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $15.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $9.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research to $25.00.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson to $17.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. to $115.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $135.00.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $18.00.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $18.00.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $3.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird to $34.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $27.00.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research to $15.50.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC to $12.00.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $10.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $5.00.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $3.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird to $40.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC to $27.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $7.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $18.00.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $23.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $40.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by Moffett Nathanson to $55.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $40.00.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €240.00 ($247.42) to €265.00 ($273.20). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley to $6.00.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target cut by BTIG Research to $10.00.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $15.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target increased by Guggenheim to $36.00.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) had its target price boosted by Hovde Group to $14.50.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $65.00.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum to $76.00.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its target price cut by Compass Point to $2.50.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $20.00.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $8.00.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $1.50.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to $19.00.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley to $21.00.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $38.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $27.00.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $32.00.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $14.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. to $61.00.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) had its target price reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $4.60.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. to $4.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. to $17.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI to $32.00.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $2.00.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research to $9.00.

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from CHF 650 to CHF 624. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $30.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum to $40.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $4.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price target cut by Northland Securities to $5.00.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) had its target price raised by BTIG Research to $29.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $24.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $28.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $24.00.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim to $14.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $50.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $60.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. to $47.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price cut by MKM Partners to $140.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research to $9.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. to $16.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) had its price target cut by BTIG Research to $3.75.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC to $17.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its price target cut by Northland Securities to $5.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $5.00.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $25.00.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $18.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $37.00.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $1.75 to $1.25.

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. to $9.00.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $7.00.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI to $7.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to $17.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $72.00.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC to $25.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. to $43.00.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research to $8.00.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $4.50.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $115.00.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $18.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $86.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC to $75.00.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $15.00.

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) had its target price cut by ATB Capital to C$0.07. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $85.00.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $4.00.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $13.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.