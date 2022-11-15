Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 15th (AADI, AAON, ACVA, AEL, AIP, AKAM, AKYA, ALIT, ALL, ALTO)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 15th:
Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) had its target price trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $47.00.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) had its target price raised by DA Davidson to $75.00.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $38.00.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $12.00.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $105.00.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird to $90.00.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson to $100.00.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $93.00.
Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research to $18.00.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $13.00.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $145.00.
Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright to $10.00.
Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $6.00.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $300.00.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $215.00.
Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. to $12.00.
Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €119.00 ($122.68) to €126.00 ($129.90). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC to $1.00.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. to $5.00.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to $81.00.
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €650.00 ($670.10) to €700.00 ($721.65). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. to $8.00.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum to $10.00.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $4.00.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $3.50.
Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $10.00.
American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its target price reduced by HSBC Holdings plc to $158.00.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird to $170.00.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target boosted by Mizuho to $80.00.
Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC to $55.00.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) had its target price cut by Guggenheim to $1.50.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim to $102.00.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim to $210.00.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI to $55.00.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $5.00.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $9.00.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $7.50.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. to $16.00.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $14.00.
Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $8.50.
Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $4.00.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners to $2.50.
Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $5.00.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC to $30.00.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $4.00.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $25.00.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research to $19.00.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $11.50.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $85.00.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $6.00.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities to $33.00.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $42.00.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group to $7.00.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $270.00.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €65.00 ($67.01) to €54.00 ($55.67). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $36.00.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $89.00.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $3.15.
Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC to $8.00.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $9.00.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum to $8.00.
Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird to $9.00.
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $9.00.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research to $19.00.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $75.00.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $91.00.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research to $90.00.
HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. to $68.00.
Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley to $27.00.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $5.00.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $2.00.
Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $4.00.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $85.00.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC to $100.00.
DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price reduced by Compass Point to $11.00.
Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,175 ($13.81) to GBX 950 ($11.16).
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $6.00.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research to $6.00.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC to $25.00.
Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $25.00.
Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum to $2.50.
Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $1.70.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $6.00.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $2.50.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $4.00.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. to $22.00.
Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to $122.00.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by MKM Partners to $170.00.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $17.50.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $80.00.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target reduced by Moffett Nathanson to $60.00.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC to $50.00.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $48.00.
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC to $136.00.
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $125.00.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $8.00.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities to $4.00.
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $12.40.
Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $30.00.
First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $17.00.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum to $30.00.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target cut by Northland Securities to $23.00.
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $5.00.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($41.24) to €42.00 ($43.30). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc to $55.00.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. to $43.00.
Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price target cut by BTIG Research to $22.00.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $39.00.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group to $3.00.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $200.00.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim to $19.00.
Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $3.00.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research to $17.00.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $10.00.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC to $49.00.
Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) had its price target cut by BTIG Research to $7.00.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $15.00.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price cut by Compass Point to $15.00.
IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. to $130.00.
IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. to $75.00.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $36.00.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC to $83.00.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research to $13.00.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC to $44.00.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $60.00.
iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $11.00.
Invacare (NYSE:IVC) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $2.00.
JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) had its target price reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $30.00.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC to $26.00.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $21.00.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to €29.00 ($29.90).
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $198.00.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $170.00.
Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $5.00.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its price target reduced by Noble Financial to $18.00.
Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $21.00.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. to $95.00.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $80.00.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $30.00.
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $85.00.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) had its price target raised by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $4.00.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $12.00.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target trimmed by Atlantic Securities to $14.00.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets to $11.00.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $20.00.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson to $48.00.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. to $14.00.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI to $11.00.
Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. to $170.00.
Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $3.00.
Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI to $166.00.
Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research to $42.00.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $61.00.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $9.00.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $105.00.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim to $77.00.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €40.00 ($41.24) to €38.00 ($39.18). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $9.00.
McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners to $9.50.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research to $9.00.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $18.00.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $58.00.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $17.00.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird to $75.00.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. to $63.00.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI to $74.00.
NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $27.00.
Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $1.00.
NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($48.45) to €50.00 ($51.55). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird to $46.00.
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. to $2.80.
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $6.00.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to $42.00.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $45.00.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $22.00.
ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird to $8.00.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $2.50.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. to $79.00.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $35.00.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $9.00.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC to $68.00.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price cut by Compass Point to $25.00.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $5.00.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $121.00.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $29.00.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $15.00.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $9.00.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research to $25.00.
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson to $17.00.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. to $115.00.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $135.00.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $18.00.
PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $18.00.
Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $3.00.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird to $34.00.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $27.00.
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research to $15.50.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC to $12.00.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $10.00.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $5.00.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $3.00.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird to $40.00.
Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC to $27.00.
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $7.00.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $18.00.
RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $23.00.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $40.00.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by Moffett Nathanson to $55.00.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $40.00.
Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €240.00 ($247.42) to €265.00 ($273.20). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley to $6.00.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target cut by BTIG Research to $10.00.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $15.00.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target increased by Guggenheim to $36.00.
Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) had its target price boosted by Hovde Group to $14.50.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $65.00.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum to $76.00.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its target price cut by Compass Point to $2.50.
Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $20.00.
Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $8.00.
Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $1.50.
Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to $19.00.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley to $21.00.
Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $38.00.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $27.00.
Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $32.00.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $14.00.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. to $61.00.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) had its target price reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $4.60.
Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. to $4.00.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. to $17.00.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI to $32.00.
STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $2.00.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research to $9.00.
Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from CHF 650 to CHF 624. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $30.00.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum to $40.00.
Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $4.00.
Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price target cut by Northland Securities to $5.00.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) had its target price raised by BTIG Research to $29.00.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $24.00.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $28.00.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $24.00.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim to $14.00.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $50.00.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $60.00.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. to $47.00.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price cut by MKM Partners to $140.00.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research to $9.00.
Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. to $16.00.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) had its price target cut by BTIG Research to $3.75.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC to $17.00.
Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its price target cut by Northland Securities to $5.00.
Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $5.00.
Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $25.00.
Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $18.00.
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $37.00.
Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $1.75 to $1.25.
Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. to $9.00.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $7.00.
Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI to $7.00.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to $17.00.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $72.00.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC to $25.00.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. to $43.00.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research to $8.00.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $4.50.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $115.00.
WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $18.00.
World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $86.00.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC to $75.00.
Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $15.00.
Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) had its target price cut by ATB Capital to C$0.07. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $85.00.
Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $4.00.
Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $13.00.
Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.