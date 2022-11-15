StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Kadmon Stock Performance
Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Kadmon has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.50.
Kadmon Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kadmon (KDMN)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.