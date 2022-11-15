STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 144.35% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,860. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of STRATA Skin Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 57.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 419,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 152,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,029 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

