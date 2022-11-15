Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $64.35 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002678 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $64.35 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,251.64 or 0.07451629 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001994 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037537 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00080461 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00063189 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000432 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011720 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023583 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001477 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,065,989 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.