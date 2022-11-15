Substratum Trading Up 4.5% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $280,299.74 and approximately $50.33 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00073202 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars.

