SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXCGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SXC opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 179.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 193.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.