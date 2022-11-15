SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SXC opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 179.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 193.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

