Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 501.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sunoco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $46.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.22%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

