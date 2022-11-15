Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Barrington Research

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Industries International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

In related news, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 17,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $74,088.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,635 shares in the company, valued at $238,674.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Superior Industries International news, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 17,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $74,088.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,674.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 92,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $313,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,074,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,715.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Superior Industries International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 28,220 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 35.0% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 125,573 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 77.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 235,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 102,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.