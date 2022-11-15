Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SGGet Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cowen to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SG traded up 0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,246. Sweetgreen has a twelve month low of 10.78 and a twelve month high of 56.20.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Further Reading

Stock Target Advisor logo

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.