Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,840 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 120,460 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 199.1% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.5% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 50,146 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

