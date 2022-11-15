Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,605 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,383,000 after purchasing an additional 260,291 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,175,000 after purchasing an additional 328,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 988,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after buying an additional 87,930 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08.

