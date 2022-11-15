Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,254 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $41.14.

