Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,935 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.