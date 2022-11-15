Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,690,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 19,200,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Cowen cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $8.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,416,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

