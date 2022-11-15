Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €47.20 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) has been given a €47.20 ($48.66) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) price objective on Talanx in a research note on Tuesday.
Talanx Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ETR:TLX opened at €38.82 ($40.02) on Tuesday. Talanx has a 52-week low of €33.44 ($34.47) and a 52-week high of €44.42 ($45.79). The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.96.
Talanx Company Profile
Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.
Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.