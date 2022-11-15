Tarek Hammoud Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Enfusion Stock Performance
NYSE:ENFN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 357,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,028. Enfusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENFN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enfusion to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Enfusion Company Profile
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
