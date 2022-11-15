Tarek Hammoud Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enfusion Stock Performance

NYSE:ENFN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 357,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,028. Enfusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENFN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enfusion to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

Enfusion Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 73,224 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 0.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 8.5% during the first quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 638,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 49,954 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

