Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Tata Motors Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:TTM traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 964,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,219. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.68.
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
