Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:TTM traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 964,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,219. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Tata Motors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tata Motors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tata Motors by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tata Motors by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. 4.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

