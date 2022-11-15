Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTMGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TTM traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 964,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,219. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Tata Motors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tata Motors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tata Motors by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tata Motors by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. 4.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.