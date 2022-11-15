Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stake Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,161,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162,762 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.80% of Teck Resources worth $127,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549,057 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 386.2% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,203,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,373 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 32.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,245 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 209.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,391,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Teck Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

Teck Resources Profile

NYSE TECK opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

