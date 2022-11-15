Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 143 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,446.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,196. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,560.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,281.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,168.51. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $35.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total value of $23,148,384.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,624,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.