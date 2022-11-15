Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 718 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $12.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $526.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $471.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

About Broadcom



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

