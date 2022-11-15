Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,304 shares of company stock worth $17,490,706. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,649. The firm has a market cap of $337.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day moving average of $140.94. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

