Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 33,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 99.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 536,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE T traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $19.28. 833,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,577,192. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

