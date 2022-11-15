Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.88.

NYSE LLY traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.84. The company had a trading volume of 51,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,108. The company has a market capitalization of $335.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $369.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

