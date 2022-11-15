Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is Discovery Value Fund’s 3rd Largest Position

Discovery Value Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 976,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 708,597 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health comprises about 6.8% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $32,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 695,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,093,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $123,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.68. 109,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,572. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,845 shares of company stock worth $253,814. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.