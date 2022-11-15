Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teleperformance from €430.00 ($443.30) to €410.00 ($422.68) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teleperformance from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teleperformance from €410.00 ($422.68) to €360.00 ($371.13) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teleperformance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.75.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Teleperformance Price Performance

Teleperformance stock opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $90.46 and a fifty-two week high of $227.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.15.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.