Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

LON:TMPL traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 233.50 ($2.74). 864,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,804. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 195.20 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 255.86 ($3.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 212.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 281.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £744.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.19.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile

Featured Articles

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

