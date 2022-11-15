Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Temple Bar Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
LON:TMPL traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 233.50 ($2.74). 864,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,804. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 195.20 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 255.86 ($3.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 212.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 281.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £744.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.19.
Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.