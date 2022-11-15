TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
TeraGo Stock Performance
Shares of TeraGo stock remained flat at $2.21 on Tuesday. TeraGo has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15.
About TeraGo
