TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TeraGo Stock Performance

Shares of TeraGo stock remained flat at $2.21 on Tuesday. TeraGo has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

