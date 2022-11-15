Terran Coin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $41.83 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, Terran Coin has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00010490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $41.83 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

