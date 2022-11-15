Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Update

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBNK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 51,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 40,862 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 8,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

