Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,078 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $178,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 55.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 70.0% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.44 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.13. The firm has a market cap of $161.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

