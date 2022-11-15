The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 132,050 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,465. The company has a market capitalization of $142.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.27.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.