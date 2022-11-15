The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,007,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,900 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.8% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $63,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 119,599 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 95,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,081,976. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $263.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

