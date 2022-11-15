The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $19.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.44.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.
NAPA stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.14.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
