The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $19.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

NAPA stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Duckhorn Portfolio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,566,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,452,000 after buying an additional 325,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after purchasing an additional 69,305 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

