The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 927 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,958 shares of company stock valued at $21,039,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $382.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.12 and a 200-day moving average of $319.62. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

