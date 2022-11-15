The Goldman Sachs Group Increases National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $41.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EYE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on National Vision to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.43.
National Vision Stock Down 3.0 %
EYE opened at $39.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.51. National Vision has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $51.11.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
