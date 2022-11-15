The Goldman Sachs Group Increases National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $41.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EYE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on National Vision to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.43.

EYE opened at $39.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.51. National Vision has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in National Vision by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in National Vision by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in National Vision by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,126,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,099,000 after buying an additional 143,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

