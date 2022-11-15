The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $48.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FOUR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.
Shift4 Payments Stock Performance
Shares of FOUR stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. 2,803,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,707. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $72.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.