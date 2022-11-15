The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $48.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FOUR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. 2,803,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,707. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $72.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

About Shift4 Payments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

